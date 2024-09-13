Broadband services restored in some parts of Manipur; schools, colleges shut till Sept 14

Imphal, Sept. 13: Internet services through broadband has been restored in some parts of Manipur after the government declared internet suspension for five days.

Massive students’ rallies and protests led to the suspension of internet services in the state from September 10 to September 15.

Broadband services were however restored in five valley districts after three days of suspension of mobile data internet in the state.

Although internet services, were not operational in the districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

In addition, the Manipur government has issued an order directing that schools and colleges will remain closed on September 13 and 14.

These orders came in the wake of the ongoing students’ protests in the state.

Notably, the order for schools was issued by The Directorate of Education – Schools on Thursday.

"It is hereby notified that all schools of the state Government, Government-Aided, Private, and Central Schools, will continue to stay closed on the 13th and 14th of September, 2024," the notification read.













AT Photo: Notification issued closure of schools in Manipur









Additionally, the notice for colleges was issued by the Secretariat of the Government of Manipur’s Higher and Technical Education Department on Thursday.

"It is hereby ordered that all the Government Colleges/ Aided Colleges/ Private Colleges under the Higher & Technical Education Department, Government of Manipur shall continue to remain closed on 13.09.2024 (Friday) & 14.09.2024 (Saturday)," the notification read.







AT Photo: Notification issued closure of colleges in Manipur









Earlier, on September 9 various students’ organisations and bodies had led protests seeking that the Governor transfer the unified command of the government to the Chief Minister of Manipur.

The students issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to accept their demands, which were not conceded to.

Following this, district administration in various parts of Manipur had declared curfew on Tuesday (September 10). Despite curfew orders, student organisations took out massive rallies and demonstrations in protest of their demands not being met and about the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

These developments led to the suspension of internet services in Manipur.