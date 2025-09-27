BRO trains 9 Tibetan women refugees to defy tradition; build roads at 15,000 ft

Itanagar, Sept 27: High on the rugged Himalayas, where temperatures often dip below 20°C and altitudes soar beyond 15,000 feet, nine Tibetan refugee women are scripting a story of resilience and empowerment.

Serving with the 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)’s Project Vartak, they stand shoulder to shoulder with men in one of the most challenging works – road construction in high-altitude border areas.

For these women, what began as a means of livelihood has transformed into a journey of dignity and empowerment. Together, they support nearly 50 dependants, proving that empowering a handful of women uplifts entire families and communities.

Traditionally considered men’s work, breaking stones, carrying loads, and assisting in road-building across treacherous terrain is now also their domain. “They are not only building roads, they are building futures,” officials said.

For them, working with 763 BRTF is more than just wages. It brings economic independence, access to health care, education for their children, and decision-making power within their households. It also fosters solidarity among them as the sisterhood of strength that thrives in the harshest conditions.

Recognising their contribution, the 763 BRTF provides skill training and essential protective gear like jackets, raincoats, boots, and gloves enabling them to work safely in unforgiving weather conditions.

Every stone they lift and every road they help lay is not only a lifeline for remote border villages but also a strategic asset for nation building. This festive season, these nine women stand tall as mothers, workers, breadwinners, and nation-builders – a living testament to the power of women’s empowerment in strengthening the nation’s frontiers.

By Correspondent