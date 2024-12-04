BRO chief reviews progress of road projects in Assam & Arunachal

Itanagar, Dec 4: Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan paid a three-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from December 1 to 3 to assess the progress of various road construction works undertaken by BRO's Project Vartak.

At Tawang, General Srinivasan met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and discussed key issues of future road infrastructure projects in the region, a Defence release said.

Informing about his meeting with the DGBR, CM Khandu posted on X: "Had a productive discussion on key issues related to infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The dedication of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) continues to inspire us as they work tirelessly to enhance development and connectivity in our border areas."

At Guwahati, Additional Director General Border Roads (East) Harendra Kumar presented an update to the DGBR on the various border road projects of the complete Northeastern Region.

During his visit to the Tawang region, the DGBR reviewed the progress of strategically important border roads through an aerial survey in the Nelya, Dhaula, and Hatonga areas of the Zimithang sector, followed by the forward areas of Lungro, Damteng, and Yangtse.

Besides meeting the Chief Minister, the DGBR also met key officials of the Tawang region, including the MLA and the Deputy Commissioner of Tawang.The general officer inspected the operations of the Sela Tunnel, where he was briefed on the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), a computer-based system for real-time data monitoring.

He also reviewed the functionality of safety features and implementation of technical aspects as per the prevalent international standards. General Srinivasan lauded the team of Project Vartak for ensuring uninterrupted movement of vehicles and supplies to Tawang and other border areas throughout the year, the release added.





