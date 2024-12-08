British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron attends Hornbill Fest in Kohima

Guwahati, Dec 8: The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, recently attended the inauguration ceremony of the Hornbill Festival in Kohima for which Wales is a country partner this year. The High Commissioner met Welsh singer Mari Mathias who performed both solo and in fusion with Naga singer Seyie Chuzho.

Cameron met Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and thanked him for the invite to the Hornbill Festival. An agreement was signed with the Nagaland Government on Chevening Higher Education Scholarships.

The High Commissioner also attended a roundtable meeting with business and government stakeholders where possible collaborations in agri-tech, edutech, food processing, health care, climate mitigation, and skilling were discussed.

Cameron visited the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Kohima to pay homage on the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Kohima.

Meanwhile, in Shillong, the High Commissioner met Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and discussed opportunities to deep- en UK collaboration in climate and education. She also had a roundtable discussion on the geo-political relevance of North East India at the Asian confluence, a Shillong- based think tank.

Cameron inaugurated a nursery under Astra Zeneca-supported Regeneration Meghalaya, a reforestation project. The nursery will grow 8,50,000 saplings to support planting operations, conserve biodiversity, and generate employment of local communities.

The High Commissioner also discussed the opportunity for UK and Indian institutions to collaborate on a knowledge exchange programme to set up an AI- based climate modelling centre in Meghalaya during an interaction at IIM-Shillong, the release added.