Breaking barriers: The Northeast women who made 2025 count

In 2025, Northeast India didn’t whisper its achievements but announced them. And at the heart of this were women who stepped into the spotlight with quiet authority, reshaping narratives across journalism, sports, justice, science, culture, and social change.

From cricket grounds to courtrooms; global conferences to grassroots change, these women didn’t just make headlines but created news and lived them. This year-ender looks back at the women from the Northeast who carried forward the region’s legacy of resilience, creativity, and unshakeable resolve.

Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty

When Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty was elected President of the Press Club of India, history was rewritten. She became not only the first woman to hold the post, but also the first person from the Northeast to lead India’s most influential media institution. Her election went far beyond a personal milestone. It marked a decisive moment for inclusion, gender equity and Northeast’s representation in national journalism.

Hillang Yajik

Breaking stereotypes with muscle, discipline and grit, Hillang Yajik from Arunachal Pradesh stunned the international stage by winning gold in Women’s Physique at the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship 2025.One of the first women from her state to achieve this feat, Yajik’s victory redefined strength for women in the region.

Mangka

In a year that celebrated roots as much as reach, Manipuri folk artist Mangka received the Women’s Achiever Award 2025, conferred by the Governor of Assam at the FLO Northeast awards. Honoured for preserving Manipuri folk traditions and mentoring young performers, Mangka’s work stood as a reminder that cultural heritage thrives when carried forward with passion and purpose.

Uma Chetry

Assam’s Uma Chetry was part of a generation that changed Indian women’s cricket forever. Playing a crucial role in India’s historic maiden ICC Women’s World Cup victory, Chetry's appearance signaled the Northeast’s growing footprint in India’s sporting arena.

Arshiya Das

Tripura’s chess prodigy Arshiya Das continued her rise in 2025, crossing the 2100 rating mark and earning national attention as one of the Northeast’s brightest young minds on the chessboard.

Huma Abia Kanta

At an age when most teens are still exploring interests, Huma Abia Kanta from Guwahati was already presenting her research. In 2025, she drew international attention after showcasing her work in AI and Machine Learning at a global conference in Azerbaijan. Her achievement symbolised the Northeast’s growing presence in innovation.

Yarenjungla Longkumer

In February 2025, Yarenjungla Longkumer made legal history by becoming an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court, the first Naga woman to reach this position. Her appointment marked a moment for representation in the judiciary and inspired a new generation of women to see the law as a space they belong in.

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin

From the hills of Arunachal Pradesh to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Jumde Yomgam Gamlin’s journey reached a high point when she was awarded the Padma Shri 2025 for her work in social service. Recognised for her efforts in women’s empowerment and community transformation in tribal areas, her honour reflected years of persistent change-making.

Meghalaya at Republic Day

Early on Republic Day 2025, five women from Meghalaya marched into national memory as they represented the Northeast at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, carrying the region’s cultural pride onto the ceremonial stage.