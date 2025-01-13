Breaking barriers: How Mizo women are driving change in state's transport sector

Aizawl, Jan. 13: In Mizoram, it is common to see women breaking societal norms by selling vegetables, meat, and garments professions traditionally dominated by men in other parts of the country. However, women driving commercial vehicles were a rarity until recently, when a few trailblazers took the wheel.

Among them is 48-year-old Lalawmpuii from Thingkah in Lawngtlai district, who has become the State's first woman auto-rickshaw driver. Her inspiring story has gone viral, earning her widespread admiration on social media.

"I enjoy driving, so I chose this profession. Moreover, our family saves a lot of money by not hiring a driver," said Lalawmpuii, adding that her new role has eased financial pressures at home.

She symbolizes a growing trend of women in Mizoram entering the transport sector, which includes female two-wheeler taxi drivers, bus conductors, and inter-State maxi cab operators - fields long considered the exclusive domain of men.

Eight years before Lalawmpuii, another pioneer, Sapramchhani, became the first woman in Mizoram to receive a professional driving licence for commercial vehicles. A resident of North Vanlaiphai, she began her journey by purchasing a TATA Sumo for inter-State transport.

"Since relying on hired drivers became unsustainable and I was unable to repay the loan for my vehicle, I decided to drive it myself," recalled Sapramchhani, aged 50.

Initially, she faced challenges due to the lack of a professsional driving licence, often encountering Motor Vehicle Inspectors during her trips. Her breakthrough came when she directly approached the State Transport Director for help.

"One night, I decided to speak with the Transport Director, even though we didn't know each other. I explained my situation, and to my surprise, he granted me the licence the very next day. I still see it as divine intervention," she said.

In 2016, Sapramchhani became not just the first woman in Mizoram with a professional driving licence but also the first to operate an inter-State transport service.

"Driving across inter-State borders was tough. It was challenging to gain passengers' trust because women drivers were unheard of in this region. I might be the first woman inter-State driver in India," she said.

Although she discontinued driving in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and health issues, her legacy continues to inspire others like Lalawmpuii.

For many women in Mizoram, financial necessity drives their decision to take up commercial driving. "My husband has eyesight issues for years and earns little from his carpentry work. Our auto-rickshaw is our main source of income, but paying a driver reduced our earnings significantly," Lalawmpuii shared.

Instead of selling the vehicle, as her husband suggested, she chose to drive it herself. Her day begins with dropping her twin boys at school before she starts ferrying passengers around Lawngtlai.

Another inspiring figure is 48-year-old Thuamtei, from Edenthar in Aizawl, who has been driving a maxicab between Aizawl and Zokhaw-thar, the Indo-Myanmar border town, since 2018.

"I do not have skills like other women, but I can drive. It is the only skill I have mastered, so I use it," said Thuamtei, who previously drove trucks for construction companies.

Beyond selling vegetables and garments, Mizo women are increasingly venturing into male-dominated professions such as truck driving and carpentry, proving that they are not confined by traditional gender roles.

The journeys of Lalawmpuii, Sapramchhani, and Thuamtei and a few more reflect the resilience and determination of Mizoram's women, who are carving out their own paths in professions once deemed off-limits to them.

- By Zodin Sanga