Brahmaputra Board drafts master plan to curb floods and erosion in Northeast

Guwahati, 7 September: The Brahmaputra Board has begun drafting and updating master plan for 15 river sub-basins across the North East, deploying “state-of-the-art” technology in a bid to find lasting solutions to the region’s chronic flood and erosion crises, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The move follows devastating floods and landslides earlier this year that left lakhs affected across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur. Record-breaking rainfall breached embankments and unleashed flash floods. Silchar in Assam recorded 415.8 mm of rainfall in a single day, while Mizoram alone witnessed more than 600 landslides, according to reports.

“The Board has been actively preparing master plans, developing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for multipurpose projects, monitoring Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) schemes, and executing anti-erosion, flood control and drainage development works,” a senior official said. He stressed the importance of “a comprehensive and integrated approach involving basin states and stakeholders” to tackle the challenge.

The 15 sub-basins currently under study include rivers such as the Dikhow and Jhanji (Nagaland and Assam), Dikrong (Arunachal Pradesh and Assam), Kolodyne and Tuichang (Mizoram), and 10 rivers across Meghalaya including the Kynshi, Umngot and Simsang. The master plans aim to mitigate floods and erosion while promoting sustainable water resource management.

A special committee comprising representatives from state governments, the Central Water Commission, North East Space Application Centre, Survey of India, Geological Survey of India, and academic institutions is steering the process. The Board has launched consultations with basin states, issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs), and invited stakeholder input at every stage.

Looking ahead, master plan are also proposed for major rivers such as the Sankosh-Raidak, Teesta, Ganol, Jinjiram, Umtru, Kopili, Kollong, Dhansiri (North), Tangani, Noanadi, Nanoi, Barnadi, Feni, Muhuri and Gumti, with draft RFPs already prepared.

The High Powered Review Board (HPRB) has urged the Brahmaputra Board to prioritise advanced DPRs, strengthen technical capabilities and monitor implementation closely with states. It has also encouraged pilot projects to showcase innovations in nature-based solutions, traditional water practices, springshed and watershed development, irrigation, urban flood management and modern data systems.

“The Brahmaputra Board is working to evolve into a knowledge-based River Basin Organisation capable of delivering the best technical solutions to basin states,” an official said, adding that scientific studies, capacity-building and stakeholder engagement will continue in parallel.

Officials emphasised that state governments must persist with anti-erosion and flood protection works under the Jal Shakti Ministry’s FMBAP, while seeking the Board’s support for integrated DPRs where necessary.

PTI.