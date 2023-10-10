Border touts emerging as national security threat for Tripura

Agartala, Oct 10: The unabated rise in cross-border crimes, human trafficking in particular, in the vulnerable areas of Tripura is gradually turning out to be a major national security threat for the entire North East region.

Allegations are rife against a section of police officials posted in the bordering police station who, in lieu of pecuniary benefits, are reportedly facilitating border crimes like the trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals in particular, a top source privy to the developments has said.



Sources said the lion’s share of the cases related to border violations are reported in areas like Belonia, Boxanagar and Kamalasagar areas located in South Tripura and Sepahijala districts respectively.



These areas are so prone to such activities because of the porous fencing and the presence of some agents who, in the language of law enforcement agencies, are called “border touts”.



Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior official of the security agencies said that each of the Bordering police stations has a list of border touts active in their area. The BSF troopers, who are considered the first line of defense along the national borders along the state, keep sharing inputs with the state police regarding their movement in the bordering areas, but due to some unforeseen and mysterious reasons, no punitive action is taken against those corrupt individuals.



According to local sources in Belonia, the border touts are immune to police action as they are not only enjoying the patronage of powerful and influential people but also maintaining a back-channel relationship with the police.



“A section of cops posted in those police stations acts as facilitators for border crimes. The touts are always aware of the movement of police and BSF, as the moles in the security agencies keep them posted beforehand”, a source in Belonia said.



According to him, Belonia, Hrishyamukh, Madhabnagar and Debipur are some of the epicentres of the trans-border movement of people. Similar is the experience at Boxanagar.



"The movement of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas has become a regular phenomenon in the bordering areas of Boxanagar and Kamalasagar. What is preventing the police from taking action against the border touts is a mystery to us”, a local of Boxanagar has said.

