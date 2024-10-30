Border touts behind spike in illegal infiltration, human trafficking in Tripura: BSF

Agartala, Oct 30: Since the political unrest in Bangladesh, Tripura is experiencing a notable surge in the detention of Bangladesh nationals attempting illegal entry into India. The Border Security Force (BSF) has identified “border touts” as a primary factor behind the rising incidents of infiltration, also adding that cases of human trafficking too have seen a spike during this period.

A source from the BSF (G) branch, speaking anonymously, told The Assam Tribune that all security agencies are working diligently to neutralise the ‘border touts’ and dismantle their network.

“These touts are familiar with the local populations on both sides of the border and are active in villages adjacent to the barbed wire fencing. While the Tripura Police have initiated actions against these individuals, they often exploit their local connections to evade law enforcement. Reports suggest that Bangladesh nationals pay between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 to these touts for assistance in entering Indian territory.”

Since January, the BSF has apprehended a total of nine border touts, all of whom have been handed over to the Tripura Police for further legal action. Additionally, Tripura Police have arrested approximately seven to eight border touts specifically in the West Tripura and Sepahijala districts.

Meanwhile, in a broader crackdown on human trafficking, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a special case and arrested around 23 individuals from Tripura for their involvement in these activities.

When asked about the increase in infiltration due to the political turmoil in Bangladesh, the BSF source said, “The bordering areas have been on high alert since the political disturbances began. Regular border patrols are being conducted, and we are making every possible effort to secure the borders, which has led to the increase in detentions.”

Recent data from the BSF reveals that the number of Bangladesh nationals detained in bordering areas has risen by approximately 50% in the past three months compared to the first half of 2024.

From August 1 to October 28, 2024, 281 Bangladesh nationals were apprehended, with 116 belonging to the Hindu community amidst reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh. In the first half of 2024, 275 illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh were arrested, including 73 from the Hindu community and 202 from the Muslim community.

As of October 28, a total of 556 Bangladesh nationals and 50 displaced Rohingya migrants have been detained. In total, 189 detainees are Hindu, while 367 are Muslim.