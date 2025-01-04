Border security beefed up in Tripura, Mizoram over militant infiltration fears

Agartala, Jan 4: In response to rising security concerns and reports of increased militant activity near the porous borders of Tripura and Bangladesh, authorities have heightened vigilance in the bordering areas.

A senior police official informed that the security apparatus in hilly regions, especially near the Tripura-Mizoram-Bangladesh border, has been strengthened due to growing concerns about militant activities. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also ramped up surveillance in these areas.

Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), Krishnendu Chakraborty, visited the Unakoti and North Tripura districts recently to assess the security situation. Chakraborty held meetings with security personnel stationed in the area to discuss ongoing concerns.

According to sources, the heightened security comes after reports suggesting a resurgence of militancy following political unrest in Bangladesh.

In particular, the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government in August has raised concerns over potential infiltration of militants and smugglers along the porous borders.

Mizoram, which shares a 318-kilometer border with Bangladesh, has also been placed on high alert, with increased monitoring to prevent militant crossings.

Security forces have been stationed at key locations along the border, and further vigilance has been introduced to prevent infiltration by extremist groups and illegal cross-border activities.

The BSF, along with state police officials, has been focused on enhancing border surveillance since political instability in Bangladesh began in July.

The growing unrest has led to an increase in security measures to curb the potential movement of militants, smugglers, and other infiltrators.

Notably, Tripura’s 856-kilometer long border with Bangladesh has approximately 26.64 kilometres unfenced, while Mizoram’s border remains completely unfenced, complicating efforts to monitor and secure the boundary.

While a significant number of militants, including those from the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), surrendered to the Tripura government in 2024, intelligence sources suggest that some northeastern militants may still be hiding across the border in Bangladesh.

On September 24, 2024, a large group of militants from the NLFT and ATTF surrendered to authorities in Tripura, handing over weapons and ammunition as part of a peace agreement.

Despite this progress, concerns remain over the porous nature of the border. The BSF has intensified efforts with advanced surveillance tools, including drone technology and canine units, to detect any infiltrators. Senior BSF officers have been regularly inspecting the border to ensure the security measures are effectively implemented.