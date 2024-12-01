Boost to M'laya tourism: Centre sanctions Rs 199 cr for Umiam, Mawkhanu

Shillong, Dec 1: The tourism sector of Meghalaya has received a shot in the arm with the Central Government sanctioning Rs 199 crore for two tourism projects in the State.

The Centre will provide the fund under the 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment - Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale' scheme for 2024-25. This package will be spent on redeveloping the popular Umiam Lake and the establishment of a tourist destination at Mawkhanu, an idyllic village located about 30 km from here, in East Khasi Hills district. Each project has been allocated Rs 99.27 crore as proposed by the Meghalaya Tourism Department.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed happiness over the fund allotment and said, "This sanction reaffirms Meghalaya's commitment to creating worldclass, sustainable tourism destinations. These projects will not only boost our economy but also preserve our rich cultural and ecological heritage for generations to come."

The Umiam Lake project envisages development of a crafts village, arts and culture pavilion, botanical garden, amphitheatre and other essential infrastructure like roads and utilities.

The Umiam Lake at present attracts 16,222 annual visitors and after its pro- posed redevelopment, it is expected to attract 1,27,750 tourists. The Tourism Department further estimates that the redeveloped project would create 1,168 direct jobs and 2,675 indirect jobs within the local community.

The redevelopment also complements the Western Bypass, which is being built to provide a direct route to Sohra and decongest Shillong.

On the other hand, the Mawkhanu project will include a Meghalayan Experience Theme Park, festival ground, amphitheatre, and supporting amenities. The site will also host marquee events like the Cherry Blossom Festival, celebrating local art, music, and cultural heritage. Through this project, the

Tourism Department will help "redistribute tourist traffic from Shillong," and increase footfalls by 2.5 lakh annually in the picturesque village.

It is also estimated that the project will generate 1,016 direct jobs and 2,327 indirect jobs. Additionally, the State Government is also building a Rs 385-crore sports stadium at Mawkhanu. Efforts are on to have PPP projects like an amusement park, convention centre, luxury accommodation, golf course, and other tourism-related amenities at this village.

By-

Staff Correspondent