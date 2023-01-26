Bomb rocks Manipur’s Ukhrul district, 4 civilians injured

Ukhrul, Jan 26: At least four civilians, including two women, were injured from the splinters after a powerful bomb exploded in the heart of Ukhrul town in Manipur on Wednesday.



As per police sources, the incident took place at Community Circle/Gandhi Chowk in Ukhrul district headquarters at around 5 pm. The explosion site is said to be just few meters away from the Ukhrul Police Reserve Line.

The injured persons have been identified as Manaowon, 49, of Chingai village, Dr Wonyao Kasar, 35, from Phungyar, P Leishingam, 37, of Roni village and Angayung Rizat, 39, from Lamlang village.

Sources said that three of the injured persons were sent home after given first aid to nearby clinic. However, the other woman, Manaowon, who was hit by two pellets on the right hand and one on the right side of the abdomen were referred to JNIMS hospital in Imphal for further treatment after taken an X-ray at Leishiphung hospital in Ukhrul.

According to the police, the explosion occurred at Gandhi statue platform erected at Phungreitang, near Ukhrul Town Hall. The police suspect that the bomb could be an improvised hand grenade.

So far, no individuals or organisation have claimed responsibility behind the bomb attack till the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, strongly condemning the inhumane act, Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), an apex body of the Tangkhul community, stated that such action which creates fear psychosis among the people should be condemned by everyone.

The body further appealed to everyone to refrain from such condemnable act in the future.