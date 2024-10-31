Bomb blast in Imphal West's Kadangband; authorities probe possible drone bomb attack

Imphal, Oct 31: A bomb blast shook Kadangband Part-II Mayai Leikai in Imphal West on Wednesday evening, drawing immediate concern from local authorities.

The explosion occurred at approximately 4:20 pm at the residence of one Okram Haridas. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the site, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Lamshang Police Station.

In response to the blast, a team from the Imphal West police promptly arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

A senior police officer confirmed that authorities are exploring the possibility of a drone bomb attack, based on information received from local villagers.

“As per the information received from villagers, the police are investigating whether the explosion was caused by a drone bomb, but this is yet to be confirmed. A case has been registered at the concerned police station,” a police official told The Assam Tribune.

This incident comes amidst a troubling trend of drone bombings by militants in the state. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already taken over the investigation into the first drone bombing incident that occurred on September 1 in Koutruk and Kadangband villages.

These areas, situated in Imphal West and bordering Kangpokpi district, have faced constant attacks from militants since the outbreak of violence in Manipur in May 2023.

On that fateful September day, a woman was killed in Koutruk village due to a drone bombing, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

On the same day, Kadangband village also suffered an attack involving drone bombs, further heightening fears among local communities. Both villages are located along the border between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, regions heavily impacted by violence.

Earlier, in stark contrast to numerous reports of drone bombing incidents throughout various locations in Manipur, the Indian Army had categorically dismissed allegations of drone technology being used by militants, labelling them as “mere rumours”.

Speaking to a news website regarding the violence in Manipur on October 2, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi had highlighted that such misinformation has contributed to escalating tensions in the state.