Body of missing man found in Imphal West; 3 Tenggol members among 6 arrested

Imphal, June 17: Tension gripped Paobitek Mayai Leikai in Imphal West on Tuesday morning after the body of 29-year-old Chesam Abdul Kadir, missing since last week, was discovered buried near Samurou Naorem Nambulmapal.

Kadir, also known as Achouba, had gone missing on the intervening night of June 10–11.

He was last seen at a residence in Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai, near Mayai Lambi College Gate in Imphal West.

Following a detailed investigation, state police recovered his body in the presence of an executive magistrate, a forensic team, and family members.

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Among them are three alleged members of the group Arambai Tenggol - Longjam Henson alias Naocha Meitei (24), Thounaojam Ashok Singh (20) of Wangoi Longjam Leikai, and Huidrom Shyamsunder Singh (30) of Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai, Tera Makhong.

The other arrested individuals include Heikrujam Prafulo Singh (35), owner of the house where Kadir was last seen; Heikrujam Premchand alias Puremba (28); and Sapam Dayani Devi (42), both from Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai.

All six have been produced before the Magistrate and remanded to police custody until June 23.

According to police, nine suspects have been arrested in total so far, and further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

A criminal case has been registered, and officials have assured that all those involved will be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, irate locals took to the streets in protest, demanding justice for the deceased.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm, avoid spreading rumours, and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.