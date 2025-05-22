‘Blame won’t fix drains’: Meghalaya Minister rebukes Assam's hill-cutting allegations

Shillong, May 22: Meghalaya Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla has urged the Assam government to focus on improving its urban drainage infrastructure rather than blaming Meghalaya for recurring waterlogging issues in Guwahati.

His remarks come in response to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s accusation that deforestation and hill-cutting activities in Meghalaya were worsening flood conditions in Assam’s capital.

On May 21, CM Sarma had claimed that rampant hill-cutting in the Meghalaya side of the border near Jorabat had exacerbated urban flooding in Guwahati, warning that if the activities continued unchecked, the city could soon resemble an “ocean”. He also revealed that his government has approached a Supreme Court-appointed committee to intervene in the matter.

Rejecting these allegations, Minister Shylla said, “Assam should focus on improving its own urban drainage systems rather than blaming others. Until Assam strengthens its internal preparedness, blaming Meghalaya won’t solve the problem.”

Shylla acknowledged that Meghalaya, due to its higher elevation and heavy rainfall, naturally channels water down towards Assam. However, he highlighted that such natural phenomena should not be politicised.

“If surveys show that we’ve contributed to the problem, we are open to discussions and corrective measures. But nature must be understood—water will flow from higher to lower ground,” he added.

Refuting Sarma’s previous claims that runoff from the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) campus had caused “flood jihad” in Guwahati, Shylla reiterated that no official communication or survey has confirmed Meghalaya’s involvement in the issue.

Drawing an analogy, Shylla said, “If you meet with an accident due to high speed, you can’t blame the road. You have to drive carefully and take responsibility.”

He further stressed the need for Assam to conduct detailed surveys and adopt a fact-based approach before issuing public accusations. “It’s easy to blame, but such claims must be backed by proof,” he said.

Shylla noted that the Meghalaya government has not received any formal complaint or correspondence from Assam regarding the issue.

“Guwahati, situated along the Brahmaputra River, is inherently flood-prone. The city’s rapid expansion, encroachment on marshlands, and lack of proper urban regulation have only worsened the issue,” he observed.

As the issue intensifies, Meghalaya has reiterated its commitment to cooperative federalism but insists that any engagement on such critical issues must be rooted in evidence and mutual understanding.

“Assam must lead by example, not by accusation,” Shylla concluded, signaling Meghalaya’s readiness for dialogue—provided it is based on facts and not rhetoric.