BJP's organisational troubles brought Amit Shah to Tripura, says LoP

Agartala, Dec 22: Tripura’s Leader of Opposition, Jitendra Choudhary, has criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to the state, alleging that it was primarily to address the BJP’s growing organisational troubles.

Speaking to the press during the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), Choudhary remarked, “The foundation of BJP’s organisation is eroding fast, and no amount of effort by the top leadership can rectify this.”

The senior CPI(M) leader also expressed his discontent with the functioning of the NEC, stating that it was deviating from its core objective of ensuring equitable development in remote areas.

He highlighted the plight of regions like Bhandarima in Tripura, which still lack basic infrastructure. “NEC funds are meant to plug development gaps in underdeveloped areas by improving infrastructure and providing essential amenities. However, the focus now seems to have shifted to projects like setting up drug de-addiction centres, which doesn’t align with the council’s foundational purpose,” Choudhary asserted.

His remarks come amidst growing political activity in the region, as the NEC plenary session draws attention to pressing developmental and organisational concerns.

Meanwhile, addressing the 72nd NEC Planery meet on Saturday, Union Home Minister said that that under PM Modi’s leadership, the Northeast had received significant attention for its development, driven by his vision and sensitivity.

He further mentioned that in the past 10 years, due to unprecedented infrastructure development, physical distance had been reduced, and PM Modi had also bridged the emotional gap between the people of the Northeast and Delhi.

Shah also added that the time has come to transform India into a five-trillion-dollar economy by focusing on the development of the Northeast.

He highlighted that the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North Eastern Council (NEC) are working towards this goal, guided by the motto “Act East, Act Fast, and Act First.”