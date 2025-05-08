BJP's N Zangura takes oath as new chief of Lai Autonomous District Council in Mizoram

Aizawl, May 8: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Zangura was officially sworn in as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district on Wednesday.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Lawngtlai's Additional Deputy Commissioner David Lalrinawma during a ceremony held at the LADC conference hall. Zangura replaces V Zirsanga of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), who had assumed the role just over two months ago on February 27.

Zangura recently joined the BJP, the LADC, making the way for a BJP-led government in the Autonomous District.

With Zangura's appointment as CEM, the BJP, in alliance with the Mizo National Front (MNF), now holds leadership in all three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in Mizoram.

The new executive committee in LADC is formed under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a coalition between the BJP and MNF, which claims to have the support of 13 members—two from the BJP, 11 from the MNF—and also the backing of the lone Congress member, C Lalhmuanthanga. The ZPM now has 11 members in the 25-member council.

Following the swearing-in, Zangura expressed his commitment to governing in the interest of the people, setting aside personal and political differences. “We seek collective support for the council’s success and will focus on the region’s development,” he said.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh had appointed Zangura as CEM on May 2, with a directive to prove his majority within ten days.

This change marks the fifth leadership shift in the LADC since the current term began in December 2020, reflecting the ongoing political instability within the council.

Meanwhile, the Lai Students' Association (LSA) has intensified its protests, demanding fresh elections to restore stability and effective governance. The student body has been staging demonstrations outside the LADC and Deputy Commissioner’s office in Lawngtlai, citing repeated power struggles that have disrupted development initiatives. “The instability has severely affected administration and public welfare,” said LSA General Secretary Matthew Lalhumliana Fanchun.

In response to the protests, the Lawngtlai district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), restricting the assembly of more than five persons in the LADC Complex and New Vengpui areas.

The LADC, established in 1972, serves as one of Mizoram’s three autonomous district councils responsible for local governance in areas inhabited by the Lai tribal community.