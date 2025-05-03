BJP’s N Zangura appointed new LADC Chief amid political tension

Aizawl, May 3: Mizoram Governor Lt Gen VK Singh (retd) has appointed BJP leader N Zangura as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), further fuelling political tension as the Lai Students’ Association (LSA) threatens to launch an agitation over what it terms repeated political instability within the council.

In a notification issued on Friday, Secretary of District Council and Minority Affairs Department Zodingpuii stated that the Governor had approved Zangura’s appointment on April 30.

Zangura, who represents the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), has been directed to prove his majority on the floor of the House within ten days.

The UDA currently consists of 11 MDCs from the Mizo National Front (MNF) and two from the BJP, with outside support from the lone Congress MDC, C Lalmuanthanga. The 25-member LADC is scheduled to go to the polls in November this year.

Should Zangura succeed in forming the next executive committee, the BJP would come to hold sway – either directly or through alliances – over all three autonomous district councils in Mizoram. The saffron party already holds power in both the Mara Autonomous District Council and the Chakma Autonomous District Council.

However, the latest development has sparked outrage among student groups. In a strongly worded statement issued from Lawngtlai on Friday, the LSA warned that it would not tolerate any fresh attempt to constitute an executive committee within the LADC.





By

Correspondent