BJP’s Molin Kumar Chakma wins CADC floor test with 14-3 majority

Aizawl, Feb 18: BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma, who was recently sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), secured his position by winning a floor test on Monday, an official confirmed.

The floor test, mandated by a notification issued by Mizoram’s District Council and Minority Affairs Department on January 31, required Chakma to prove his majority within 30 days of his appointment. During the session held at the council's hall in Kamalanagar, Lawngtlai district, 14 members voted in favor of Chakma, while three members opposed him. Two members were absent during the proceedings.

Following extensive discussions, the confidence motion was put to a vote, and Chakma successfully demonstrated his majority. Members of the council expressed their hopes for a stable executive committee under his leadership, focusing on the need for governance that prioritises public welfare. The opposition assured their commitment to playing a constructive role while extending cooperation for policies that benefit the people of CADC.

Chakma was sworn in as the CEM on February 4, following a month-long political impasse that resulted in the removal of the Mizo National Front (MNF)-led council, previously headed by former CEM Rasik Mohan Chakma. His ousting came through a no-confidence motion.

This victory marks a historic moment for the BJP, as it is the first time since CADC’s creation in 1972 that the party is ruling the 20-member council with an absolute majority. Currently, the BJP holds 13 seats, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six, and the MNF has been reduced to just one member.

The Chakma Autonomous District Council was established in 1972 to provide self-governance for the Chakma tribe in Mizoram. With the BJP now at the helm, all eyes are on Molin Kumar Chakma’s leadership and the policies his administration will implement for the region.