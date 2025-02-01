BJP's Molin Kumar Chakma appointed new CEM of Chakma Autonomous District Council

Aizawl, Feb 1: After weeks of political instability in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), Mizoram Governor Gen VK Singh (retd) has appointed Molin Kumar Chakma as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM), an official release stated today.

The appointment follows Chakma's election as the CEM by CADC members on December 23 last year. A notification issued by Sangchhin Chinzah, Secretary to the State District Council and Minority Affairs Department, stated that the Governor confirmed the appointment on January 28.

"As desired by the Governor and as per sub-rule 5 of Rule 22 of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (Constitution, Conduct of Business, etc.) Rules, 2002, the CADC must take up a vote of confidence within 30 days of its formation," the notification stated.

The power struggle in the CADC began when the Mizo National Front (MNF)-led Government under Rasik Mohan Chakma was unseated in a no-confidence motion. The MNE, which had won 10 seats in the May 2023 elections and garnered the support of four other MDCs, has currently only one member-Rasik Mohan Chakma himself.

The BJP had staked its claim to form the new Government on December 23, with legislature party leader Molin Kumar Chakma formally seeking the CEM post in a letter to the Secretary to the District Council and Minority Affairs Department. The request was also forwarded to the then Governor, Hari Babu Kambhampati.

The delay in Chakma's appointment was attributed to the transition of Governors in Mizoram and shifting of allegiance among CADC members.

On December 16, ZPM's legislature party leader Mohan Chakma, along with 10 MDCs, had met Governor Kambhampati and staked claim to form the next Government.

However, the BJP managed to have the last laugh, securing the requisite support to take control of the Council affairs. According to the BJP leaders, the current political composition of the 20-member CADC comprises 13 members of the saffron party, six of the ZPM, and one of the MNF.