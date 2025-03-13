BJP wins big in Chakma Autonomous District Council polls

Aizawl, Mar 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed a decisive victory in the Village Council (VC) elections of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), held on Wednesday.

BJP won 64 out of 88 village councils, securing a total of 366 seats—304 general and 62 reserved—out of 516.

The elections saw 977 candidates contesting, including 826 for general seats and 151 for reserved seats. The district council had a total of 37,883 voters, comprising 19,162 males and 18,721 females.

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) finished second, winning 12 village councils with 81 seats (67 general and 14 reserved).

While the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 8 village councils and independent candidates won in two.

Meanwhile, the results for two councils are yet to be declared.

Following the victory, the Mizoram Pradesh BJP, in a statement, expressed gratitude, highlighting that the party’s focus on development has resonated with the people.

“The confidence shown by the citizens in the BJP demonstrates that no other party is more reliable for ‘Development for All,’” the statement read.

BJP credited its success to the dedication of its leaders in CADC and acknowledged the support from the Central Government, which welcomed the election results.