BJP will sweep all 28 TTAADC seats, says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Dec 13: Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Saturday, asserted that the BJP would win all the 28 seats in the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The TTAADC, currently ruled by the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally in the BJP-led coalition government, is scheduled to go to the polls early next year.

Addressing a party programme, Saha said the BJP would hold a mega rally at Khumulwng, the headquarters of the TTAADC, ahead of the council elections.

“We are confident of winning all the 28 seats of the TTAADC because the BJP has been working for the welfare of the indigenous people,” he remarked, in an indirect challenge to ally TMP.

Downplaying the TMP’s claim of helping the BJP win the 2023 Assembly elections, Saha said the Motha was nowhere when the saffron party won the 2018 elections.

On Friday, the TMP supremo claimed that had the party contested in 30 constituencies in the 2023 Assembly polls, the BJP probably would not have won the elections.

Saha recalled that there was a time when the Left parties would begin counting their seats from 20, referring to constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

“We also want to kick-start the seat tally from 20 just like the communists used to do before the 2018 Assembly elections. Our tribal leaders are frequently receiving threat calls. The more threats the BJP receives, the stronger it will become,” he asserted.

Tripura Chief Minister also responded to its ally’s persistent demand for speedy implementation of the Tiprasa Accord for the overall development of the tribal community in the northeastern state.

“In the Accord, it was mentioned that there would be no agitation against the government for six months after signing it, but from day one they have been creating problems. You are being supported by goons of the Gana Mukti Parishad, the tribal wing of the CPI (M). Do politics by involving good people,” he said, referring to TMP’s recent movement.

The chief minister also clarified the state government’s position on the script of the Kokborok language amid TMP’s demand for adoption of the Roman script.

“If the Chakma community can use its own script, why are you demanding Roman script for Kokborok? The tribal community has many intellectuals. Involve them to develop your own script. Imposing foreign scripts will adversely affect the culture, tradition and language of the indigenous people,” he said.

