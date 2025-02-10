BJP weighs options after Biren Singh's exit; holds closed-door meetings with MLAs

Imphal, February 10: A day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation; the state BJP leadership has gone into a huddle to decide the next course of action.

State BJP in-charge Sambit Patra, on Monday, held closed-door meetings with select party legislators at a city hotel, sources have told The Assam Tribune.

Patra met at least three MLAs known for their uneasy equation with the former Chief Minister, further fuelling speculation about a shift in the party's power dynamics.

BJP legislators are expected to continue deliberations over the next 48 hours, either within Manipur or at an undisclosed location outside the state.

Meanwhile, security measures have been intensified across Imphal, particularly in sensitive areas such as Sanjenthong, Singjamei, Moirangkhom, Keisampat, and Kangla Gate, amid fears of unrest following Singh’s exit.

Amidst the political flux, speculation is mounting that the Centre may impose President’s Rule in Manipur for an initial period of four to five months, potentially extending it until a consensus candidate for Chief Minister is finalised.

Reacting to these developments, Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra welcomed Singh’s resignation but strongly opposed the imposition of President’s Rule.

“Congress wants a new leader and a new government. We oppose any plans to impose President’s Rule in the state because the people’s mandate must be respected by the central government,” Meghachandra told the press.

He further accused Singh of stepping down only to avoid an imminent defeat in a no-confidence motion in the assembly.

“Singh should have resigned long ago. His administrative failures have thrown the state into turmoil,” he added.

The BJP, however, maintains that Singh’s resignation was in the best interest of the people. Following Singh’s exit on Sunday, state BJP president A Sharda Devi described his decision as a move driven by concern for Manipur’s future.

“His government undertook tremendous developmental work since 2017. However, the state has faced challenges recently, and Singh was very concerned about them. His decision to resign was made with the state’s future in mind,” Devi said.

While the BJP has yet to name a successor, speculation continues to swirl around potential candidates.