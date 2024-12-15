BJP to introduce young leaders as mandal presidents in Tripura

Agartala, Dec 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to infuse fresh leadership at the grassroots level in Tripura by appointing activists below the age of 45 as mandal presidents. This directive comes from the party’s central leadership to strengthen its organizational structure in Assembly segments, according to a senior party leader.

The party also plans to limit the tenure of mandal presidents, excluding those who have already served two terms from being re-elected. BJP State General Secretary Bhagaban Das stated, “The move is aimed at grooming the younger generation to lead the party in the long term. This will be implemented during the ongoing organizational election process.”

Booth committee presidents have already been selected, and elections for mandal presidents are scheduled for Sunday. A core committee meeting on the same day will be attended by key leaders, including Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, State BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, and party in-charge Rajeep Roy, alongside organizational general secretary Ravindra Raju.

The move highlights BJP’s focus on bringing new energy into its ranks as it prepares for future political challenges.