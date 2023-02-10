84 years of service to the nation
North East

BJP spokesperson, BJYM office bearer assaulted in Manipur

By PTI

Imphal, Feb 10: Unidentified miscreants assaulted a spokesperson of the Manipur unit of the BJP and an office bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Lamphel area in Imphal West district, police said on Friday.

Mayanglambam Sureshkumar was returning home with BJYM office secretary Alex Ningombam on Thursday night, when the duo was stopped and assaulted by the miscreants, who were carrying guns, they said.

The assailants later fled from the scene in a four-wheeler.

The health condition of Sureshkumar is stated to be critical, a police officer said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has condemned the incident and said his government has initiated a large-scale operation to nab the culprits.

BJP Manipur Pradesh has also denounced the attack on Sureshkumar and Ningombam.

