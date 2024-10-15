BJP shouldn’t interfere with cultural eating practices: Meghalaya CM on beef ban row

Guwahati, Oct. 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not interfere with the dietary practices of individuals and communities in the state, particularly regarding beef consumption.

Speaking in a podcast with a national newswire, Sangma highlighted that the principle of respecting local eating habits is paramount.

“We stand by that particular principle that you should not intervene in any individual or community’s eating habits. We are very clear about that,” Sangma stated in response to questions about the beef ban controversy.

He remarked that most BJP leaders from the Northeast recognise the impossibility of enforcing a ban in the region, which has a rich cultural tradition of beef consumption.

“If you were to speak to a larger number of BJP leaders from the Northeast, they will also tell you that it cannot be done. This has been our culture. This has been our eating habits. We respect everyone, but we also expect that you will not interfere with our food habits,” he added.

However, the Chief Minister acknowledged that some groups associated with the BJP occasionally voice concerns about beef consumption in the Northeast.

“There may be certain sections that may say something, but at the end of the day, the law and order have to be maintained by the government, which is us,” Sangma stated.

He reiterated that while opinions may be expressed, they cannot dictate or intervene in the dietary choices of individuals or communities.

“From the government’s point of view, we look at the larger picture and take our decisions. In this situation, we are very clear. Intervening in any individual’s or community’s practices or eating habits is not the correct thing; especially in a democratic and secular nation like ours,” he remarked.

Addressing the recent cancellation of a cow protection rally led by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Sangma explained that the decision was taken to prevent potential disruptions to law and order in the state.

“The law and order was going to be affected because of this particular rally. We made sure we communicated and said it cannot be held because it will create a lot of problems. It was a very simple decision for us,” he said, noting that while some groups were dissatisfied, the decision was in the best interest of maintaining peace.

The rally had been met with widespread protests across Meghalaya, reflecting the strong sentiments of the local population regarding their culinary traditions.