BJP returns to power with 46 seats in Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections

Guwahati, June 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term, as the party won 46 out of 60 assembly seats, according to Election Commission officials.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth.”

Of the 60 assembly seats, results were declared for 50, as the BJP had already secured 10 seats unopposed, and Chief Minister Pema Khandu is one of the 10 candidates who won unopposed.



Among other parties, the National People's Party (NPP) won five seats, the People's Party of Arunachal secured two, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) garnered three seats. The Congress managed to win only one seat, while Independent candidates claimed victory in three constituencies.