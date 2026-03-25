BJP releases 28 candidates for TTAADC polls, opts to go solo

Agartala, March 25: In a significant development ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, the BJP has released the list of 28 candidates, opting to contest all seats independently.

The list was unveiled by State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee at the party’s headquarters here today. The announcement was made in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, minister Pranajit Singha Roy, former MP Rebati Tripura, and senior BJP leader Bipin Debbarma.

The list covers all 28 constituencies of the TTAADC, underlining the party’s intent to go solo in the crucial tribal council elections.

The key candidates include Rabindra Reang (Damchhara-Jampui), Manju Rani Sarkar (Machmara), Bimal Kanti Chakma (Karamchera), Ananta Debbarma (Halahali-Asharambari), Rajesh Debbarma (Mandainagar-Pulinpur), Swadagar Kalai (Ampinagar), and Samir Ranjan Tripura (Raima Valley), among others.

In a parallel development, five leaders from the TIPRA Motha joined the BJP on Tuesday, alleging corruption within a section of the party leadership and lack of opportunities to serve the people.

Those who joined included TTAADC executive member Ananta Debbarma, Member of District Council (MDC) Soudagar Kalai, former district president Rajesh Kumar Debbarma, sub-zonal chairman Toshi Ram Reang (Damchhara), and former zonal chairman Surjabashi Molsom (Gomati district).

Notably, Ananta Debbarma, Soudagar Kalai, and Rajesh Kumar Debbarma have been fielded as BJP candidates in the upcoming polls, scheduled to be held on April 12.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dr Saha had indicated that the candidates were finalised following a core committee meeting, with the list released after approval from the central leadership.

While alliances have been forged during the Assembly elections, no such arrangement was being pursued for the TTAADC polls.

Political observers suggest that an alliance in the council elections could weaken the TIPRA Motha by splitting its vote base, potentially benefiting Opposition forces such as the Left Front. This strategy, as interpreted in political circles, was aimed at preventing the consolidation of anti-BJP votes, particularly in tribal areas where TIPRA Motha holds considerable influence.

The TTAADC elections are being viewed as crucial for all major political players in the State, especially in the tribal-dominated areas.