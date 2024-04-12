BJP president JP Nadda to visit Nagaland on April 13

Nagaland, Apr 12: The upcoming political landscape in Nagaland is set for a significant development as the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, prepares to rally support for the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate, Dr. Chumben Murry, on April 13.

According to the party, Nadda is slated to address a campaign rally at the Agri Expo Site in Chümoukedima.



In anticipation of Nadda's visit, the state BJP unit has swung into action, initiating meticulous preparations to welcome the party chief.



An emergency meeting was convened by State BJP President Benjamin Yeptho to deliberate on preparations for Nadda's visit.



The meeting was attended by party leaders, including MP (Rajya Sabha) and state vice president Phangnon Konyak, as well as Advisor for Prisons, Printing and Stationery and state vice president Kropol Vitsu, among other notable members.



While Nagaland is set for polls for the lone Lok Sabha seat on April 19, six districts of the state, under the banner of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), have announced their decision to boycott the election. The ENPO had been demanding a Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT).

