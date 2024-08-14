BJP outshines in Tripura Panchayat polls, Congress & CPIM underperform

Agartala, August 14: In the ongoing three-tier Panchayat polls in Tripura, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to maintain its overwhelming dominance, according to preliminary results.

Despite the fact that the full results are yet to be declared, the BJP has already secured a commanding lead across various tiers of the Panchayat elections.

The State Election Commission's data reveals that the BJP has won 113 out of 116 Zilla Parishad seats, translating to a victory rate of over 97%.

In the Panchayat Samitis, the BJP has claimed 406 of the 423 total seats, achieving a victory rate exceeding 96%.

Additionally, in the Gram Panchayat elections, the party has won 5,945 out of 6,368 seats, with results still pending for two seats.

The BJP’s substantial wins have been met with celebrations among party activists, who are lauding the party's performance in the rural body polls.

In contrast, the opposition Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) have struggled to make a significant impact.

The Congress party has managed to secure two Zilla Parishad seats, eight Panchayat Samiti seats, and 151 Gram Panchayat seats.

Meanwhile, CPIM has won one Zilla Parishad seat, seven Panchayat Samiti seats, and 150 Gram Panchayat seats.

Should CPIM candidates win the remaining seats for which counting is underway, the party may regain the second position in the Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti elections.

However, the opposition's overall performance reflects a challenging political landscape.

Notably, elections were held in only 30% of the total seats, with opposition parties opting out of contesting the remaining 70%.

Allegations have surfaced from opposition parties accusing the State Election Commission of failing to create a fair environment for the elections, citing delays and irregularities in the results update.

The counting, which commenced on Monday at 8 am and concluded by 9 am on Tuesday, was met with criticism for not being updated promptly.





The results, however, reveal a shifting political dynamic in Tripura.

The CPIM, which is the third largest party in terms of MLAs, has faced setbacks, while the Congress appears to be showing signs of revival.

The Tipra Motha Party, which joined the BJP-led coalition government, has also seen success with 102 Gram Panchayat seats.

Additionally, independent candidates won 20 Gram Panchayat seats and one Panchayat Samiti seat.

As the final results are awaited, the BJP's strong performance underscores its continued influence in Tripura's rural politics, while the opposition grapples with challenges in reasserting their presence.