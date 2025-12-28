‘BJP not permanent’: Ex-Manipur CM attacks Centre on Congress’ 140th foundation day

Imphal, Dec 28: Manipur Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi Singh has said that the rule of BJP in the country and state is "not permanent" and claimed that peace and coexistence will flourish when the Congress party is strengthened.

Speaking at the 140th foundation day of the Congress on Sunday, Singh said, "BJP is not permanent. How long will they govern? Let us see how long they will dictate. Let's wait for the elections."

The three-time former Manipur chief minister alleged that in the last three years, several departments have become obsolete, and the financial situation in the state has almost collapsed.

"I strongly believe that only when Congress comes to power at the Centre and the state here, only then can a progressive government come where people will live in harmony. Peace and coexistence can only come when the Congress party is strengthened,” he said.

Criticising governance and federal relations, Ibobi Singh said the notion that a state can prosper only when the same party is in power at both the Centre and the state is completely false, asserting that India’s federal structure does not allow denial of funds earmarked in the Union Budget.

He also alleged that there have been no panchayat elections and no allocation of funds for local self-governance, weakening grassroots democracy.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said maintaining party ideology and discipline by party leaders and workers is necessary for a Congress member.

Keisham claimed that the Congress government can bring peace and development in the state. "Congress will definitely come to power in the 2027 state elections," he claimed.

Manipur is currently under President’s Rule, with BJP legislators unable to form a government despite repeated meetings in New Delhi. As per schedule, the next Manipur Legislative Assembly elections are due in 2027.

