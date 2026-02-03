BJP names Tarun Chugh central observer for Manipur legislature party leader election

New Delhi, Feb 3: The BJP Parliamentary Board appointed party national general secretary Tarun Chugh as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in Manipur, indicating the possible formation of a popular government in the north-eastern state.

The move came as NDA MLAs from Manipur arrived in the national capital after being summoned by the BJP central leadership, ostensibly to discuss the formation of government in the state where the current spell of the President’s rule will expire next week.

“The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, as Central Observer for the election of the Legislature Party Leader in Manipur,” party national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement on Monday.

Manipur has been under the President’s rule since February 13, 2025, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.

Memo to Union Home Minister: Two civil society organisations in Manipur on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide details of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact by the central and state governments with Kuki-Zo militant groups.

Two prominent Kuki-Zo groups on September 4 last year signed the SoO agreement with the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions, under which they agreed on maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur, relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas and working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.

In a memorandum sent to Shah through the Lok Bhavan, the Indigenous People’s Forum, Manipur (IPFM) and the Foothills Naga Co-ordination Committee (FNCC) sought to know “the status and implementation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, which was entered into in 2008 as a measure to restore peace and stability in the state.”

The pact, signed with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF), was extended in the interest of peace and stability, with certain modifications intended to tighten monitoring and compliance, the statement said, adding: “In this context, we humbly seek clarity on whether these modifications have been fully implemented.”

“It is a matter of grave public concern that armed militants continue to be seen moving freely with sophisticated weapons in several parts of the state. It is imperative to clearly establish whether such individuals belong to recognised SoO groups.

The memorandum said that, as per available government records, a total of 2,167 cadres belonging to various SoO groups are accommodated in designated camps across five districts of Manipur.

These camps are located in Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel and Pherzawl districts.

PTI