BJP MLA Kishor Barman inducted into Tripura Chief Minister’s cabinet

Agartala, July 4: BJP MLA Kishor Barman was sworn in as a Cabinet minister in the Tripura Government on Thursday. The oath of office was administered by Governor N Indrasena Reddy at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

Barman (44) represents the Nalchar Assembly constituency in Sepahijala district. With his induction, the strength of Chief Minister Manik Saha’s Cabinet has increased to 12. Among them, the BJP now holds nine ministerial positions including that of the Chief Minister’s, while two belong to the TIPRA Motha Party and one from the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Significantly, no representatives from the BJP’s allies TIPRA Motha Party and IPFT, and Opposition CPI(M) or Congress were present in the ceremony.

Welcoming Barman into the Cabinet, Chief Minister Dr Saha said, “We are working towards building ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’. I believe Kishor Barman will significantly contribute to this mission.”

On allocation of portfolios to the new minister, the Chief Minister stated that it would be decided in due course. When asked about the delay in the election of the BJP’s new State president, Saha affirmed that the party would make a decision at “an appropriate time”.

“As a disciplined karyakarta, I have always followed the party’s directives and will continue to do so,” the newly inducted minister stated.

Barman, who earlier worked for the saffron party in West Bengal, returned to Tripura in 2021. He was appointed the party’s State general secretary and had secured a decisive victory in the 2023 Assembly elections from Nalchar.