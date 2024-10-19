BJP Minister denies knowledge of MLAs' letter to PM, silent on signature

Imphal, Oct 19: A day after reports emerged that 19 BJP legislators has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a senior party leader has dismissed the claims.

Th Biswajit Singh, a senior leader in the state BJP, stated on Saturday that he has “no knowledge” of any such letter being sent to the Prime Minister.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Manipur Police Raising Day celebrations, Singh, who has been a long-time critic of Biren Singh's leadership, told The Assam Tribune, “I can’t authenticate it,” referring to the viral letter.

He, however, neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of his signature on the letter reportedly submitted to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, speculation about a leadership tussle within the state BJP has intensified following the letter, which allegedly urged the Prime Minister to consider a leadership change in Manipur.

The letter, parts of which are in the possession of The Assam Tribune, expresses concerns from the 19 MLAs about the “inability of the BJP-led government to restore peace and address the plight of the people”.

“We, as fervent supporters of the BJP and having won the mandate of the people, feel that we have a responsibility to save Manipur along with saving the BJP from downfall in the state,” the letter states.

It also highlights that, given the ongoing conflict between two communities, the “removal of the present incumbent CM is the only solution.”

Reports indicate that the letter was submitted to the Prime Minister by Speaker Th Satyabarta, along with Ministers Th Biswajit and Y Khemchand, after a meeting involving Meitei, Kuki, and Naga MLAs in Delhi on Tuesday.

The letter warns that the longer the conflict persists, the more damage it will inflict on India as a nation. “Only dialogue and meaningful engagement in a multi-pronged manner can sow the seeds for reconciliation and peace,” it adds.

The signatories urge immediate action to initiate peace dialogue with all stakeholders, stressing on the need to create a conducive atmosphere for such discussions.

“The undersigned implore again to take necessary action to start the peace dialogue with all stakeholders to save Manipur before it’s too late,” the letter concludes.