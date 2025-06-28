BJP-led Centre working to restore elected govt in Manipur, says Biren Singh

Imphal, June 28: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government is making concerted efforts to establish a popular government in the violence-hit Manipur, while also focusing on restoring long-term peace and normalcy, said former Chief Minister Biren Singh, on Saturday.

Addressing the press on the sidelines of a book release to mark 50 years since the imposition of Emergency at BJP Manipur Pradesh headquarters, Singh expressed optimism that soon a elected government will be formed in Manipur.

“We are working with full commitment to form a government at the earliest. We are a national party, and after assessing the ground situation, I firmly believe a government will be formed soon. The BJP and its allies want to see a popular government take shape. Even if there is President’s Rule due to the prevailing situation, our aim is the restoration of democratic governance", Singh said.

Singh further underscored that the party is focused on resolving the ongoing crisis without blaming anyone.

“From the BJP’s side, our priority is to address the present crisis. We are in constant touch with the Centre and other concerned stakeholders to find an amicable solution and bring peace to the state. Meanwhile, our MLAs are meeting frequently to work towards restoring a popular ministry,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of peace, Singh said, “Everyone wants peace to return. In the last seven to eight months, there have been no reports of fresh clashes between communities. The Centre is working day and night to bring peace and stability back to Manipur.”

Echoing Singh’s views, BJP Manipur unit president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said that now is not the right time to push for fresh elections, but rather to focus on peace-building efforts.

“The people want a popular government, but what they also want is a peaceful environment first. The BJP is working to understand the pulse of the people and their desire for stability. We appeal to everyone to support peace initiatives rather than rush into elections", Devi said.

At present, she stressed, talk of elections should be set aside. "We must focus on helping the public," she said, pointing out that steps had already been taken to support displaced families and efforts were ongoing for their welfare.

When the time was right, she assured, the government would ensure that all constitutional processes were carried out smoothly and democratically.