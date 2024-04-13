BJP is trying to eradicate all languages and ethnic groups: Jairam Ramesh

Aizawl, April 13: All India Congress Committee Chairman Jairam Ramesh criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), alleging that such initiatives aimed to divide the people of India.

Addressing the media in Aizawl, Ramesh underscored the importance of democracy in India and highlighted the pivotal role that the electoral process plays in safeguarding it.

Ramesh, while expressing concern over the implementation of UCC, One Nation, One Religion and One Language alleged that such initiatives aimed to divide the people of India. He accused the BJP of pursuing policies that could potentially undermine the unity and diversity of India.

Contrasting the BJP's approach, Ramesh reiterated the Congress party's commitment to fostering national unity.

“India is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country. The BJP is trying to eradicate all languages and ethnic groups through the UCC, One Nation, One Religion and One Language. Manipur's BJP has refused to take responsibility for the incident. The BJP is trying to divide and conquer the people,” he said.

Ramesh added, “Manipur's incident is only the beginning. It makes people jealous, they cause trouble, and they want to keep doing that.”

Furthermore, he added that Article 370 was easily repealed, which could also be the case with Article 370(G), which protects the identity, culture, land and nation of the Mizos.

He also alleged the BJP government and the External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, of trying to blame Myanmar for India’s internal conflict and unrest and strongly criticised the Centre’s scrapping of the Free Movement Regime with Myanmar.

The AICC Secretary also released the party’s manifestos, which are:

30 lakh government jobs for youth and a stipend for College Degree and Diploma holders.

Farmers' tobacco MSP, loan cancellation and GST exemption.

Women's pension of Rs. 1,00,000 per annum and fifty percent government jobs.

Daily wage earners can bill ₹400 per day and Health Care up to Rs 25 lakh per day in NREGA.

Socio Economic caste census and FRA applications will be processed within one year.