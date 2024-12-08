BJP govt failed to provide guaranteed workdays under MGNREGA: Tripura Congress

Agartala, Dec. 8: The BJP Government in Tripura has not provided even half of the 100 man-days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to poor people living in the rural areas of the State, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha alleged on Saturday.

"The MGNREGA was introduced to help poor people, mainly those living in the rural areas. All MGNREGA job card holders are entitled to get at least 100 man-days. But people of the State have not been given even half of the jobs," Saha told reporters.

He pointed out that the Tripura Government has given 44 man-days in Tripura so far and in the previous year, it provided only 55 man-days.

Saha said that the MGNREGA was formulated by the UPA Government to provide at least 100 man-days to poor people.

"The BJP in its vision document formulated in 2018, promised that at least 200 man-days will be provided to the rural people with increased wages of Rs 340. At present, the man-days are decreasing every year, which is not acceptable to us," Saha said.

The State Congress chief further alleged that the rural people are living in deplorable condition as they grapple with problems like erratic rainfall, flood, unemployment, and price hike.

Saha that the tribal people living in the interior areas are also facing a tough situation as the unemployment problem is more acute there.

- By Correspondent