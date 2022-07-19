84 years of service to the nation
North East

BJP firm on pre-poll alliance with NDPP for Nagaland polls: Along

By PTI

Kohima, Jul 19: BJP's Nagaland unit chief Temjen Imna Along said his party will continue its alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for the 2023 assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Along said the BJP leadership has complete trust in the coalition and the two parties will go for a pre-poll alliance.

The party's central leadership has directed the state leaders to work as per this plan, he said.

"The pre-poll alliance will be with NDPP," Along reaffirmed, when asked if it was working on an alliance with the Naga People's Front (NPF).

In 2018, BJP broke its alliance with the then ruling NPF and joined hands with the newly-formed NDPP to contest the state elections.

NDPP had won 18 seats, while BJP bagged 12 seats and formed the government with the support of two NPP legislators and one JD(U) MLA. An Independent MLA also supported the government, which routed the NPF after 15 years of rule in the state.

The assembly elections are likely to be held in Nagaland early next year.

PTI


Contractual employees of NHM Mizoram call off their agitation
18 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

Aizawl, July 18: Contractual employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) Mizoram called off their...

Assam, Arunachal CMs sign 'Namsai Declaration' to resolve vexed boundary dispute
2022-07-16T12:47:38+05:30

Itanagar, Jul 15: The State Governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on Friday inked the 'Namsai...

CM Manik Saha kicks off free booster dose drive in Tripura
15 July 2022 11:23 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 15: Chief Minister Manik Saha kicked off the COVID vaccine's free precaution dose...

SC pulls up Nagaland govt over delay in notifying elections in urban local bodies
14 July 2022 10:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 14: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Nagaland government over the delay in...

Mizoram health workers on indefinite strike over pay, regularisation
14 July 2022 6:39 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 14: Mizoram is currently facing a manpower crunch amid rising Covid-19 cases due...

Ethanol blending in fuel crucial for energy security: minister
13 July 2022 10:32 AM GMT

Shillong, Jul 13: Union minister Rameswar Teli has said augmenting ethanol blending in fuel was...

Chess Olympiad Torch Relay accorded a grand reception in Itanagar
13 July 2022 9:27 AM GMT

ITANAGAR, Jul 13: Amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and playing of inspirational, anthemic number...

Manipur schools closed till July 24 amid Covid surge
13 July 2022 8:44 AM GMT

Imphal, Jul 13: The Manipur government has ordered closure of all schools till next week due to the...

Manipur landslide: Toll of Assam residents rises to 15
2022-07-12T19:30:46+05:30

Morigaon (Assam), Jul 12: The number of Assam residents killed in the landslide in Manipur's Noney...

Mizoram has highest proportion of women working as legislators, managers: Govt survey
12 July 2022 10:07 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 12: Mizoram has the highest 70.9 per cent ratio of female-to-male workers among those...

Northeast Frontier Railway records 28% growth in freight in Q1
11 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 11: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) loaded 2.979 MT freight during the first...

Nairobi flies: Insect native to East Africa infects people in Sikkim and surrounding areas
6 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 6: A small beetle with black and red strips has become a cause of concern for people...

Eastern Air Command Air Marshal visits Assam, Arunachal
6 July 2022 9:39 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 6: Commanding in Chief Air Marshal D K Patnaik of the Eastern Command was on a two-day...

Contractual employees of NHM Mizoram call off their agitation
18 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

Aizawl, July 18: Contractual employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) Mizoram called off their...

Assam, Arunachal CMs sign 'Namsai Declaration' to resolve vexed boundary dispute
2022-07-16T12:47:38+05:30

Itanagar, Jul 15: The State Governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on Friday inked the 'Namsai...

CM Manik Saha kicks off free booster dose drive in Tripura
15 July 2022 11:23 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 15: Chief Minister Manik Saha kicked off the COVID vaccine's free precaution dose...

SC pulls up Nagaland govt over delay in notifying elections in urban local bodies
14 July 2022 10:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 14: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Nagaland government over the delay in...

Mizoram health workers on indefinite strike over pay, regularisation
14 July 2022 6:39 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 14: Mizoram is currently facing a manpower crunch amid rising Covid-19 cases due...

Ethanol blending in fuel crucial for energy security: minister
13 July 2022 10:32 AM GMT

Shillong, Jul 13: Union minister Rameswar Teli has said augmenting ethanol blending in fuel was...

Chess Olympiad Torch Relay accorded a grand reception in Itanagar
13 July 2022 9:27 AM GMT

ITANAGAR, Jul 13: Amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and playing of inspirational, anthemic number...

Manipur schools closed till July 24 amid Covid surge
13 July 2022 8:44 AM GMT

Imphal, Jul 13: The Manipur government has ordered closure of all schools till next week due to the...

Manipur landslide: Toll of Assam residents rises to 15
2022-07-12T19:30:46+05:30

Morigaon (Assam), Jul 12: The number of Assam residents killed in the landslide in Manipur's Noney...

Mizoram has highest proportion of women working as legislators, managers: Govt survey
12 July 2022 10:07 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 12: Mizoram has the highest 70.9 per cent ratio of female-to-male workers among those...

Northeast Frontier Railway records 28% growth in freight in Q1
11 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 11: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) loaded 2.979 MT freight during the first...

Nairobi flies: Insect native to East Africa infects people in Sikkim and surrounding areas
6 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 6: A small beetle with black and red strips has become a cause of concern for people...

Eastern Air Command Air Marshal visits Assam, Arunachal
6 July 2022 9:39 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 6: Commanding in Chief Air Marshal D K Patnaik of the Eastern Command was on a two-day...

