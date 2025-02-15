BJP faces leadership crisis amid security concerns in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 15: Political uncertainty deepens in strife-torn Manipur a day after the imposition of President’s Rule, leaving the state's fate in the hands of the BJP central leadership.

The move follows Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation and the BJP’s failure to build a consensus on his successor, despite multiple discussions between North East in-charge Sambit Patra and party legislators.

Security has been heightened across the state, particularly in Imphal, to prevent any unrest. Officials confirmed that additional security personnel have been deployed around key locations such as Raj Bhavan, CM Secretariat, Kangla Gate, Sanjenthong, Moirangkhom, Keisampat, and Konung Mamang.

"The precautionary measures are to prevent any unwanted activities by miscreants who may try to exploit the prevailing political situation," an official said.

The imposition of Central rule comes after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence, which has claimed over 250 lives. The Manipur Assembly, which has a tenure until 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it a "belated admission by the BJP of their complete inability to govern Manipur."

In a post on X, he questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would now visit the state to explain his plan for restoring peace. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh echoed this sentiment, stating that the party had been demanding President’s Rule for nearly 20 months.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) welcomed the decision but expressed skepticism over the appointment of another Meitei chief minister. "The Kuki-Zo do not trust the Meitei anymore. A new Meitei CM would not be comforting. President’s Rule gives a ray of hope and brings us a step closer to our political solution," ITLF leader Ginza Vualzong said.

As the state awaits the next course of action from the BJP leadership, tensions remain high, with residents hoping for a resolution to the prolonged crisis.

Reaffirming its commitment to Manipur's territorial integrity, the BJP also stated that the State Assembly, currently under suspended animation following the imposition of President's Rule, could be revived depending on the ground situation.

BJP's North East in-charge, Sambit Patra, emphasized that the Assembly had not been dissolved, keeping the possibility of forming a new government open.

Despite the party’s majority in the Assembly, ethnic tensions have stalled efforts to find a consensus candidate to replace former Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Patra reiterated that there would be no compromise on Manipur’s territorial integrity, addressing concerns over demands for a separate state by some Kuki groups.

He also reaffirmed the BJP’s firm stance against illegal infiltration from across the border.