BJP, CM Saha can’t stop us in Tripura council polls: Tipra Motha chief

Agartala, Jan 18: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Sunday, claimed Chief Minister Manik Saha and the BJP will not be able to defeat his party in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

Addressing a programme of Hranghkhawl community at Jampuijala in Sepahijala district, Debbarma said the party will not bow down for the cause of land, rights and language of indigenous people.

"We are not going to concede defeat because the party (TMP) is fighting for the 'dofa' (community) while he (CM) is fighting to make the BJP winner. We will not bow down for the cause of land, rights and language of indigenous people," Debbarma said.

Attacking the BJP, Debbarma said Tiprasa (indigenous) voters will choose their children’s future and will not be swayed by money power.

The TMP contested the tribal council's elections independently in 2021 and won the election by bagging 18 seats in the 28-member tribal council.

Targeting the BJP, the TMP chief alleged they speak of communal hatred, such as Hindus, Muslims and Christians instead of all-round development, clothes, food habits, language and future of the Tiprasa people.

"If any attempts are made to suppress our voice, we will give a befitting reply (in the election) with a smile. We will be the winner because we are not wrong, as the almighty, who is looking down at us, always supports the truth," he said.

Claiming that he speaks for Tiprasa people's pain and sufferings in Delhi, Debbarma alleged that Chief Minister Saha goes to Delhi, returns and acts at the behest of Delhi.

"We don't need a postman. We stand by the cause of the Tiprasa people. For us, community is more important than politics," he said.

The TTAADC polls are due by the second week of April.

