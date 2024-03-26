BJP announces MP candidate for Mizoram Lok Sabha seat

Aizawl, Mar 25: Vanlalhmuaka, the designated BJP contender for the Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, has articulated his strong Christian identity and committed himself to championing the interests of the state if entrusted with the role of MP. At the heart of his appeal lies the assertion that his representation would not only align with Mizoram's predominantly Christian demographic but also offer a unique opportunity for the state to have a voice in the corridors of power at the national level.

The BJP announced its MP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls at Atal Bhavan Conference Hall, Republic Vengah, on Monday, where BJP State Vice President Vanupa Zathang, IPS (rtd), chaired the function and Rev. JH Zahluna opened the function with Bible reading and prayer.

Lalramtiama, State Core Group Member, announced the official candidate and said that Vanlalhmuaka is the best MP candidate for Mizoram. He also invited the Mizoram people to vote for the BJP Mizoram MP Official Candidate for the development of the Mizoram Government and youths.

In his address, Vanlalhmuaka reiterated his commitment to working collaboratively with the Chief Minister of Mizoram to tackle pressing issues, particularly those pertaining to state borders. He highlighted the need for proactive representation to effectively address the financial and developmental challenges facing Mizoram.

Speaking to the media after the function, Vanlalhmuaka stated that his party will aim to gain the votes of the youths by providing detailed and right information about the BJP; and also stated that he will be releasing his manifesto after three days, through which the voters will be aware of his agenda.