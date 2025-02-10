Biren Singh's exit: Congress calls it BJP’s survival move, state unit defends

Imphal, Feb 10: The Congress has slammed the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, calling it a strategic move to protect the BJP government rather than addressing the state’s crisis.

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, claimed that Singh’s exit was orchestrated by the BJP leadership after realising that the government was at risk of losing a no-confidence motion.

"The resignation of N. Biren Singh is not aimed at saving the people of Manipur, but at saving the BJP government. Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in after realising BJP would lose the no-confidence motion," Gogoi wrote on social media.

He further accused the BJP of lacking a clear plan to restore peace in Manipur, adding, "It is in the DNA of the party to put its own interests above the needs of the people."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi stated that Singh resigned due to mounting pressure from the public, the Supreme Court, and the Congress. He further accused the former CM of instigating divisions in Manipur and held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for allowing him to remain in power despite the crisis.

Meanwhile, state BJP has said that Singh resigned "for the good of the people of the state."

State BJP’s president, A Sharda Devi made the statement outside the Raj Bhawan after accompanying Singh as he submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Sunday evening.

Devi praised Singh for the "tremendous developmental" work his government had undertaken since 2017, but acknowledged that the state had recently encountered challenges, which Singh was "very concerned" about. She highlighted that the resignation was taken with a focus on the state's future.

While Devi refrained from commenting on who would succeed Singh as Chief Minister, speculation continues to surround potential successors.

Among the names being considered are Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the current Assembly Speaker, T. Satyabrata Singh.

Meanwhile, the Assembly session, originally scheduled to begin today, has been suspended following Singh's resignation.

The opposition had been preparing to move a "No Confidence" motion against his leadership during the session.

Singh’s resignation follows reports of internal rifts within the BJP's state unit.

Opposition leaders, including Congress Working President K Devabrata Singh, had claimed that several BJP MLAs had begun to revolt against Singh’s leadership.

Devabrata added that efforts by BJP leader Amit Shah to pacify the disgruntled party members were underway to ensure the BJP government's stability.

At this juncture, all eyes are on the BJP to decide its next move and whether it can pave the way for peace in the state.