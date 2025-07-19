Biren Singh warns of rising narco-terror in Northeast

Imphal, July 19: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has raised serious concerns over the deepening nexus of drug smuggling in the Northeast, calling it a “grave threat to the future of the country.” Singh’s remarks come in the wake of a major drug bust in Mizoram, where the Assam Rifles and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized drugs worth Rs 36.79 crore.

Taking to microblogging site, Singh lauded the coordinated effort that led to the seizure of 642 grams of heroin and 10 kg of methamphetamine tablets at Zokhawthar in Mizoram on July 17.

“I sincerely appreciate the Assam Rifles and the NCB for their coordinated operation in Mizoram, which led to the seizure of drugs worth Rs 36.79 crore. Such decisive action deserves recognition and continued support,” Singh posted.

He warned that the growing drug smuggling network operating through the Northeastern corridor—especially Manipur and Mizoram—poses a serious challenge to national security and the future of the youth.

“This massive drug smuggling network operating through the Northeast is a grave threat to the future of our country. During my tenure as Chief Minister, I had launched an all-out crackdown on drug trafficking and poppy cultivation in Manipur. That fight must continue with greater urgency,” he added.

Singh urged authorities to intensify efforts, particularly in Manipur, by destroying illegal poppy cultivation which serves as a backbone for the regional narcotics trade.

“Only a united, relentless campaign can protect our region and our youth from the devastating grip of narco-terrorism,” he emphasized.

In a related development, a fast-track court in Mizoram’s Kolasib district has sentenced a 45-year-old man from Manipur to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for heroin trafficking. The convict, Seikholen Khongsai, hailing from Saikot locality in Churachandpur, was also fined Rs 1 lakh. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six-month imprisonment.

The verdict was delivered by Judge R Vanlalena on Friday. Khongsai was convicted for possessing 1.74 kg of heroin—an amount that qualifies as a commercial quantity under Section 21(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Khongsai was arrested along with three others on August 21, 2023, at Thingdawl village near Kolasib while transporting heroin from Manipur in an unregistered car. Initially, 1.64 kg of heroin was seized, with an additional 100 grams recovered from the vehicle based on further investigation.

The narcotics, according to police sources, were smuggled in from Myanmar and were meant for distribution in Kolasib town. Forensic experts assisted in the investigation, and a detailed charge sheet was submitted to the court.

The judge acquitted the three co-accused due to insufficient evidence but underlined that the quantity found with Khongsai warranted a stringent sentence.

- PTI