Biren Singh accuses PA Sangma of ‘divisive’ NE vision; Conrad hits back

Guwahati, March 31: A war of words has erupted between former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma after Singh accused late P.A. Sangma, former Lok Sabha Speaker and Union Minister, of advocating the division of the Northeast along ethnic lines.

Taking to social media on Monday, Singh alleged that P.A. Sangma had once pushed for breaking up the region into smaller states based on ethnicity—an idea he described as "dangerous" and a threat to national unity.

Singh linked this to present-day attempts to interfere in Manipur’s internal affairs, which he claimed were aimed at destabilising the state.

“The late Shri P.A. Sangma once advocated for dividing the Northeast into smaller states along ethnic lines, a dangerous idea that threatened the unity of our Nation. Today, we are seeing similar attempts to interfere in Manipur’s internal affairs to destabilise the state,” Singh wrote, also sharing an old video of the late leader’s speech.

Singh further highlighted that Manipur’s unique situation, with its many small and vulnerable indigenous communities, required safeguards such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

He claimed that during Manipur’s previous crises, others had refrained from interference, and he expected the same courtesy now.

Reacting strongly, Conrad Sangma hit back on social media, condemning Singh for dragging his father’s name into the controversy.

“It’s unfortunate that @NBirenSingh ji has dragged the name of (L) Shri P.A. Sangma ji. Sangma ji always fought for the people of the Northeast and was a strong advocate for their rights and issues,” he wrote.

Sangma urged all parties to prioritise peace and harmony in Manipur rather than engaging in political posturing. He reiterated that collective efforts were needed for the betterment of Manipur’s people, adding, “This is what (L) P.A. Sangma ji would have wanted.”

The tensions between the National People's Party (NPP) and the N. Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur date back to November 2024, when the NPP withdrew its support, citing a "loss of confidence" in the administration.

Though the move did not destabilise the coalition government at the time, it strained relations between the two leaders.

The NPP, which has seven legislators in the state, later clarified that leaving the Biren Singh-led government doesn’t equate to leaving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, following months of ethnic violence. N. Biren Singh resigned as Chief Minister on February 9 after heading the BJP-led government for two consecutive terms.