Bupenda Meitei denies involvement in Biren Singh audio leak

Imphal, April 18: Advocate and Congress party spokesperson N Bupenda Meitei on Friday clarified that he has no involvement whatsoever in the alleged audio leak case of former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. He categorically stated that he is neither the counsel for the petitioners nor is he connected to the case in any capacity.

The clarification came in response to rumours circulating on social media, falsely identifying him as the petitioners’ lawyer in the controversial case. As these rumours spread rapidly, several social media handles began sharing his name and even issued open threats, prompting Bupenda to take immediate action.

Following the threats, Bupenda filed a series of formal complaints on Thursday, personally approaching the Governor of Manipur, the Chief Secretary, and the Director General of Police (DGP).

"I visited the Raj Bhavan, as well as the Chief Secretary’s residence and the office of the DGP, urging them to protect my life and property and to ensure that my name is not wrongfully linked to this case. I urged them to immediately stop the spread of such rumours," Bupenda told The Assam Tribune.

He alleged that several well-known BJP-affiliated social media accounts were involved in spreading the misinformation.

"I am also writing to the President and Prime Minister of India, the Union Home Minister, and the Chief Justice of India on this matter as it is extremely serious and could spark unrest in Manipur, especially given the current sensitive situation under President’s Rule. We want peace, but we also seek protection," he added.

When asked about Bupenda’s allegations, Manipur BJP spokesperson Kh Ibomcha Singh strongly denied any involvement, calling the accusations “100 per cent wrong.” BJP Vice President N Nimbus also denied the party’s involvement, stating that the BJP has no knowledge of the rumours being circulated.

Commenting on the alleged N Biren Singh audio leak case, Bupenda said the matter is sub-judice and currently pending before the Supreme Court of India.

“A private petitioner has filed the case, with the Union of India as the respondent. It has been reported that a ‘sealed envelope’ report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is ready,” he said.

He emphasised that the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter and that due legal process must be allowed to take its course.

“There are many cases pending in courts, but to wrongfully link someone to a particular case and incite violence is both unconstitutional and illegal,” Bupenda concluded.