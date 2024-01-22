Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra advances to Meghalaya; Rahul faces obstacles in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 22: As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra progresses into its fifth state, the national flag was handed over to Meghalaya Congress chairman Vincent H Pala by Assam Congress chairman Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday. The Congress party, marking the journey’s entry into Meghalaya from Assam, posted on X, "The great march of justice against injustice is entering Meghalaya from Assam."

However, earlier in the day, a reported incident unfolded as Rahul Gandhi was allegedly stopped from entering the Batadrava Than in Assam's Nagaon. The Congress had originally planned a morning visit to Batadrava Than in Nagaon district, the birthplace of revered Vaishnavite reformer saint Srimanta Sankardeva, considered one of the most sacred sites for Assamese Vaishnavites.

The Congress leader was scheduled to pay respect to Sankardeva before starting his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Monday. He also claimed he was denied entry despite holding permission for the same. Facing barriers, the convoy led by Rahul came to a halt at the barricades. Supporters gathered around as he sat on the ground, and a chorus of 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' resonated in protest.

भारत की सांस्कृतिक विविधता को शंकर देव जी ने भक्ति के माध्यम से एकता के सूत्र में पिरोया, लेकिन आज मुझे उन्हीं के स्थान पर माथा टेकने से रोका गया।



मैंने मंदिर के बाहर से ही भगवान को प्रणाम कर उनका आशीर्वाद लिया।



अमर्यादित सत्ता के विरुद्ध मर्यादा का यह संघर्ष हम आगे बढ़ाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/EjMS1hB6pG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Assam and Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in Lok Sabha, visited the Batadrava Shrine on behalf of Rahul Gandhi. Gogoi, in a post, alleged that Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to visit Batadrava Than by the police, citing law and order and a pre-scheduled programme. He claimed there was no programme taking place.

On behalf of Shri Rahul Gandhi I visited the birthplace of Saint Srimanta Sankardeva. Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to visit Batadrava Than by the police citing law&order and pre scheduled program. The fact is the opposite because there was no program taking place. pic.twitter.com/zcF30bMhD4 — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) January 22, 2024

Adding to the controversy, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserted on Monday that Prime Minister Modi exerted pressure on the Assam government to prevent Rahul Gandhi from visiting the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva to pay his obeisance. Ramesh claimed that despite Rahul offering to go alone to avoid any law and order concerns, the request was refused. Ramesh emphasised the deliberate policy to prevent Rahul from visiting a holy place of social, cultural, and religious significance.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has advised Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva on January 22, citing the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. ”We will request Rahul Gandhi not to visit Batadrava on Monday during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, as it will reflect Assam in the wrong light,” the chief minister said at a press conference here.

Moreover, the Batadrava Than in Assam issued a notification stating that Rahul Gandhi can enter the shrine after 3 p.m as many programmes have been organised outside the Than premises where thousands of devotees will gather due to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple.











