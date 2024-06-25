Bhaichung Bhutia exits electoral politics

Sikkim, June 25: Bhaichung Bhutia, the renowned football star turned politician from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), has announced his departure from electoral politics.

In his statement, Bhutia extended congratulations to Mr. P.S. Tamang and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) for their victory in the 2024 Sikkim Assembly Election. “The people of Sikkim have given them a resounding mandate, and I hope the SKM government will work to fulfil their promises and take Sikkim to greater heights across all sectors,” he remarked.

Reflecting on his political journey, Bhutia revealed, “After the 2024 election results, I have realised that electoral politics is simply not for me. I am therefore quitting all forms of electoral politics with immediate effect.” He expressed regret that he was unable to implement his ideas for the development of sports and tourism in the state, which he believed could significantly contribute to Sikkim’s growth.

Quoting Lord Buddha, Bhutia emphasised that his intentions in politics were always for the good of the people. “I can only say with utmost honesty and humility that my intention in politics was to do good for the people of both state and country," he said.

Bhutia also expressed gratitude to his supporters and apologised to anyone he may have hurt during his political career. "As we say in football, please take it in the spirit of the game," he added.

Looking ahead, Bhutia stated his desire to spend more time introspecting and working towards his other goals, seeking to discover his purpose anew.

He had contested the Barfung constituency as an SDF candidate but lost to SKM’s Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia. Previously, Bhaichung had contested from the Gangtok constituency as a candidate of the Hamro Sikkim Party, of which he was the founder. He, however, lost to SKM’s Kunga Nima Lepcha.

He also dabbled in West Bengal politics as a member of the Trinamool Congress, where he unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from the Darjeeling constituency.