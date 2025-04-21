BGB objection halts embankment repairs in Tripura, sparks border tensions

Agartala, April 21: Embankment strengthening work near the Manu River at Kailashahar in Tripura’s Unakoti district has come to an abrupt halt after objections were raised by Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB), official confirmed on Monday.

For the past four to five days, all construction activity has been stalled, affecting both urban areas—such as Vidyanagar, Durgapur, Sonamara, Gobindapur, and the town’s only cremation ghat—as well as rural regions including Safarkandi, Latiyapura, Rangauti, and Maguruli.

According to local accounts, the work had been progressing smoothly until BGB personnel intervened near the cremation ground, reportedly threatening labourers and forcing them to stop.

Following the incident, Kailashahar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pradip Sarkar formally alerted Executive Engineer Ronjoy Debbarma of the Flood Control Department, who then visited the site with a team to assess the situation

Discussions with on-duty BSF officials confirmed that the obstruction stemmed from across the border. “The embankment repair work has been stalled due to resistance from Bangladesh Border Guards. If the work does not resume immediately, much of Kailashahar could face serious flooding during the monsoon," Debbarma told The Assam Tribune.

Municipal Chairperson Chapala Rani Debroy echoed the concern, adding, “This cremation ground is the only one serving the entire town. The sudden stoppage of repair work, compounded by recent rainfall, has further weakened the embankment. Families are now struggling to transport mortal remains for last rites.”

She criticised the interference by the BGB, stating that the issue pertains to routine maintenance of a 46-year-old embankment, not new construction.

“Bangladesh authorities should refrain from meddling in India’s internal matters,” she said.

The embankment, neglected for several years, had finally seen restoration efforts begin about a month ago under the Tripura Flood Control Department.

Its proximity to the international border and historical importance—predating Bangladesh’s independence—make it a sensitive and strategic location.

The incident has sparked unease in the area, with residents voicing concerns that further provocation could escalate into cross-border tension.