Bear escapes from Aizawl Zoological Park enclosure; search still on

Aizawl, April 2: In the early hours of Monday morning, the Aizawl Zoological Park in Mizoram was faced with a concerning situation as one of the bears managed to escape from its enclosure, triggering and alert throughout the park.

According to the Director of Aizawl Zoological Park, PC Laltanpuia said that the massive wind during the early hours of Monday led to the uprooting of a tree that fell inside the bears enclosure.

As per the officials from the zoo, one of the bears from the enclosure escaped when it climbed out through the fallen tree trunk.

It has been learned that the zoo officials have borrowed tranquillizer gun and traps from the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Selesih. The officials believe that the escaped bear is still within the Zoological Park, and the hunt for it is still underway and the staff is constantly manning the traps.

Officials have also issued an order for the closure of the Zoological Park on Tuesday.