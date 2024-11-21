BCCI appoints M'laya's Naba Bhattacharjee as manager of Indian senior women’s cricket team

Guwahati, Nov 21: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday appointed the president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association, Naba Bhattacharjee, as the manager of the Indian senior women’s cricket team for the upcoming Australia tour.

The series, part of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship, will feature three matches, where the first two will take place in Bisbane on December 4 and 7, respectively, while the third will be held in Perth on December 10.

While speaking to the press, Bhattacharjee expressed his happiness, saying, “It is a privilege, and I am really excited for the job.”

Bhattacharjee has played a key role in the development of cricket in Meghalaya over the past 15 years, having served in the New Area Development Programme of the BCCI. His efforts were instrumental in securing the state's permanent membership in the Board in 2018. Additionally, he has been involved in numerous BCCI domestic and international events throughout his career.